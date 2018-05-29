Chinese, Togolese illegal miners arrested in Upper Denkyira

news

Some Chinese and Togolese nationals are among the illegal miners arrested by the Operation Vanguard joint task force in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region on Monday, 28 May 2018.

The Central Forward Operating Base (FOB) of Operation Vanguard joint task force invaded the Upper Denkyira West District on Monday to effect the arrests.

At least 20 illegal miners were arrested, out of which one was a Chinese and two others being Togolese.

Accra-based Joy FM reports that the seventeen (17) other apprehended illegal miners were Ghanaians.

The arrests were made in Adeade and Asuawde areas, whiles the illegal miners were conducting their activities along the Offin River.

Upon their arrest, the joint task force team seized their mining equipment, including six excavators, seven industrial water pumping machines and other smaller pumping machines.

The team later handed the suspects to the Atakyem Police Station in Dunkwa-on-Offin for further investigations and possible prosecution.

Illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, has been a menace in the country over the years, leading to the destruction of lands and water bodies.

Last year, government set up the Operation Vanguard Task Force to take on all illegal miners across the country and to help preserve lands and water bodies.

The joint task force has so far arrested 1, 265 suspected illegal miners who are before the various courts.

The have also been able to confiscate about 111 weapons and 2353 ammunition from illegal miners, seized 234 with 333 excavators immobilised, seized 474 water pumping machines with 994 immobilised, 5362 changfans immobilised.