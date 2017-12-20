Christmas Business :  X-mas fever grips nation as food price surges

news

The Christmas fever is gradually gripping the country.

Traders in some parts of Accra have said sales ahead of the Christmas festivities are gradually picking amidst heavy vehicular and human congestion with streets leading into the central business district clogged with cars and humans.

When Pulse.com.gh visited some principal markets in Ashaiman and the Accra Central Market in Accra, Christmas related wares were on display as traders used various means to entice customers who had visited the market to do some brisk shopping.

Among the things on display were Christmas trees, children’s ware, toy guns, cars and games, jewellery, canned food, perfumery, among others.

Some of the traders displayed banners announcing varying percentage reductions of price on their wares.

The prices of poultry, however, remain unchanged from last year's figures of between GH¢25 and GH¢55.

Prices for children's wears like shoes ranged from GH¢40 and GH¢70, pair of trousers and a shirt for boys were going for between GH¢60 and GH¢100, while dresses for girls went for between GH¢80 and GH¢150 depending on the size and quality.

Four tubers of yam were being sold for GH¢60 while prices of plantain range from GH¢15 to GH¢20 per bunch.

A 5kg bag of rice which was GH¢25 is now sold at GH¢30, 25kg bag of rice which was sold at GH¢230 has shoot up to GH¢320.

Some of the traders, meanwhile, complained about low patronage but were hopeful that trading for the Christmas would hit its peak later next week.