news

A court in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region has fined three traders for poor sanitary condition.

They were dragged to the court and fined GH¢3,600 after local authorities accused them of failing to clean a drainage system in front of their shops, allowing it to produce a pungent smell.

READ MORE: Police arrest 2 escapees and 3 accomplices in connection with Kwabenya jailbreak

The three, Samuel Addo, Joyce Ohintey and Fafali Agbenuvor- were found guilty by the Ashaiman Circuit Court presided over by his Honour, Emmanuel Mantey Tey.

According to the Ashaiman Municipal Sanitation Prosecutor, Kartey George, “it is the responsibility of house owners, caretakers and tenants to clean drainage systems in front of their houses.”

He told Accra-based Citi FM that the poor sanitary condition in the municipal was breeding mosquitos.

“As we speak, mosquitoes have invaded Ashaiman. The whole town is full of mosquitoes, and so when it is 5:00pm, you cannot sit outside because of mosquitoes,” he said.

READ MORE: Sanitation Minister clears filth around Australian High Commission

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ashaiman, Albert Boakye Okeyere, has also disclosed that 25 people have been convicted for various sanitary offences.