Court sentences Bantama gang-rapists to 36 months in prison


Gang-rape Court sentences Bantama gang-rapists to 36 months in prison

A Kumasi Circuit Court on May 30 sentenced the first suspect in the gang rape incident to seven years in prison with hard labour.

  • Published:
play
The four suspects in the Bantama gang rape incident have each been handed a 36-month jail term by a Juvenile Court in Kumasi.

The suspects are to serve their sentence in a Senior Correctional Facility.

READ MORE: Bantama gang-rape suspects to be tried as adults

A Kumasi Circuit Court on May 30 sentenced the first suspect in the gang rape incident to seven years in prison with hard labour.

play

A report presented to the court recommended that the suspect who was charged with aiding and abetting be given a 12-months’ sentence but Her Worship, Christian Cann, rejected the recommendation and insisted that all the suspects serve the same sentence.

READ ALDO: Bantama gang-rape suspects to spend New Year in police cells

The suspects and their relatives could not hold back their tears when they stepped out from the court.

The suspects have been charged with conspiracy to rape.

The boys were among seven teenagers who were seen on video gang-raping another teenager at Bantama in Kumasi.

