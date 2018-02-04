Home > News > Local >

Declare your assets now - AG orders public officers holders


Properties Declare your assets now - Auditor General orders public officers holders

A statement signed and issued by Reverend Joseph Kingsley Ghunney, the Director of Public Affairs, Audit Service of Ghana, said the content of the Assets and Liabilities Declaration form shall be verified.

play The Auditor General Daniel Domelevo
The Auditor General has ordered public office holders to declare their assets as mandated by law.

The direction comes after the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice concluded in a report on the 2.25 billion bond saga that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had not declared his interest in Databank.

The statement from the Auditor General said: “public officers are to take notice that the contents of Assets and Liabilities Declaration form shall be verified by the Auditor-General or his representative upon submission.

'Declarants are to submit their declarations in person and are also requested to bring along a nationally accepted identification card such as passport or driver’s licence, which bear signature of the declarant to facilitate the verification," it added.

