Ghana Broadcasting Corporation :  Auditor General opens probe into GBC’s Internally Generated Funds

The Auditor General has begun a probe into the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) over the last 24 years.

The Auditor General has decided to exercise its mandate in auditing all state institutions, as per Article 187(2) of the 1992 Constitution to audit all state institutions.

A three-member committee has been set up to carry out the audit within a period of two weeks.

A letter addressed to the Director of GBC said the IGF of the state broadcaster between January 1993 and December 2017 will be audited.

“The Auditor General has requested for the audit of the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC). The period of the audit covers January 1993 to December 2017”, a section of the letter reads.

It added that management of GBC must fully corporate with the three-member committee, with the probe set to begin on January 15.

Ghanaians have been at war with the state broadcaster following a move to have citizens pay TV license fees.

Many citizens have expressed their displeasure with the move, especially after the Chairman of GBC’s Governing Board, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Adow Obeng, earlier stated that special courts will be set up to prosecute those who refuse to pay.

However, earlier this week the GBC rescinded its decision on the TV License fees, putting the whole move on hold after weeks of public uproar.