11 subtle signs you’re better in bed than you think

When it comes to being “good in bed,” many people often assume it’s all about impressive physical moves or enduring stamina. But the truth is, being a great lover is far more nuanced than that. It’s about mutual enjoyment, emotional connection, attentiveness, and communication. It’s not just how you make your partner feel physically—but how safe, seen and satisfied they feel in your presence.

So how do you really know if you’re good in bed? You may not always get a gold star or a standing ovation, but here are 11 clear signs that suggest you’re far better than average when it comes to bedroom matters:

1. You’re Attentive to Your Partner’s Needs

You don’t just focus on your own pleasure—you’re genuinely invested in your partner’s experience too. You pick up on subtle cues, respond to their body language, and always check in, even if it’s non-verbal.

2. You Prioritise Communication

Good sex starts with open and honest conversation. You’re not afraid to talk about what you want, ask what they enjoy, or give and receive feedback without ego getting in the way.

3. Foreplay Isn’t Rushed

You understand that intimacy doesn’t start with penetration—it starts with touch, teasing, connection, and presence. You take your time and enjoy building anticipation.

4. You’re Confident, Not Cocky

Confidence in bed is about being comfortable in your own skin and showing up fully. It’s not about performance or proving anything. You allow yourself to be seen, and that energy is both grounding and attractive.

5. You’re Comfortable with Giving and Receiving

Being a great lover involves generosity and openness. You take joy in pleasuring your partner, but you also allow yourself to receive fully—without shame or awkwardness.

6. You’re Not Afraid of Trying New Things

Experimentation doesn’t scare you. Whether it’s trying a new position, toy, or fantasy, you’re open-minded and curious, always willing to explore as long as it feels safe and consensual.

7. You Stay Present During Intimacy

Your mind isn’t elsewhere. You’re not distracted by performance anxiety or replaying your to-do list. You’re fully in the moment, which makes the experience deeper for both of you.

8. You Make Your Partner Feel Safe

Great sex only happens when both people feel emotionally and physically safe. You respect boundaries, ask for consent, and foster a space where your partner can relax and express themselves.

9. You’re Comfortable Talking About Protection and Sexual Health

You don’t shy away from important conversations around STIs, protection, or birth control. This level of maturity and responsibility shows you care about more than just the act itself.

10. You Listen—Even Outside the Bedroom

Often, being good in bed is a reflection of being a good listener and communicator in general. You pay attention, you remember the little things, and you show up in ways that matter.

11. Your Partners Come Back for More

If past or current partners tend to keep the connection going or even mention how much they enjoy being with you intimately—that’s usually a very clear sign you're doing something (or many things) right.