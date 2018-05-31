Home > News > Local >

Denkyira Obuasi residents plead for forgiveness


Mob Justice One year of Major Mahama's death: Denkyira Obuasi residents beg

Chief Linguist, Nana Kwabena Asare, and some elders proceeded to spot where Major Mahama was killed to pour libation.

Residents and chief of Denkyira Obuasi have appealed to Ghanaians to forgive and forget the cold blooded murder of Major Maxwell Mahama while on national duty.

Members of the community who have been commemorating one year of the passing of Major Mahama said they have really regretted what happened and ask Ghanaians for forgiveness.

Chief Linguist, Nana Kwabena Asare, and some elders proceeded to the spot where Major Mahama was killed to pour libation.

Nana Asare called on the spirits of the land to intercede on their behalf as they pleaded for forgiveness.

According to him, "The people of Obuasi are not bad people. We should be pardoned for accidentally murdering the soldier. We pray for long life and prosperity for the children, wife and the entire family.

"We ask for forgiveness from them. It's like collecting an egg that has crushed on the ground. Nothing will bring Major Mahama back to life.

play

 

"We plead with the family, wife, and children to forgive Obuasiman. Our actions have caused them many pains. We are paying dearly for our actions."

Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was lynched on Monday, May 29, by some residents of Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region where he had been stationed.

After his death, he was promoted posthumously to the rank of Major by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

After the death and burial, the chief had pronounced new identity for the community and changed it to New Denkyira Obuasi.

