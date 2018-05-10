Major Mahama trial begins as first witness testifies

The Prosecution in the murder case of Major Mahama has brought to an end the examination of its first witness in the matter.
The witness, Warrant Officer Sabi Kwasi who was a member of the military detachment in his testimony said, on Monday May 29, 2017, he was sitting in camp when he was told by then Captain Mahama that he was going for a walk.
The late Captain the witness said usually would take the right turn while going jogging but on the said day said, informed him he will be taking the left turn which have him return later than usual to the camp.
WO Kwasi further added that after some hours at about 9:30am he tried calling Capt Mahama's phone when the kitchen staff brought his food but he couldn't reach him.
At 2pm, one man he described as Mr Donald who is the CEO of CnG, the mining company of which they were protecting, called him on phone to ask whether all the soldiers were in the house.
Donald he said, ended the call only to call back later to ask whether h had called the captain. WO Kwasi told the court he informed Donald he had called him but his phone was off.
Donald he narrated, ended the call and called again for the third. This time the witness said Donald informed Captain Mahama had been shot.