Major Mahama trial begins as first witness testifies


Major Mahama trial begins as first witness testifies

The Prosecution in the murder case of Major Mahama has brought to an end the examination of its first witness in the matter.

  
Major Maxwell Mahama play

Major Maxwell Mahama
The first prosecution in the Major Maxwell Mahama trial, has told a High Court that the late soldier on the day of his death changed the route he normally went for jogging.

The witness, Warrant Officer Sabi Kwasi who was a member of the military detachment in his testimony said, on Monday May 29, 2017, he was sitting in camp when he was told by then Captain Mahama that he was going for a walk.

The late Captain the witness said usually would take the right turn  while going jogging but on the said day said, informed him he will be taking the left turn  which have him return later than usual to the camp.

WO Kwasi further added that after some hours at about 9:30am he tried calling Capt Mahama's phone when the kitchen staff brought his food but he couldn't reach him. 

play

 

At 2pm, one  man he described as Mr Donald who is the CEO of CnG, the mining company of which they were protecting, called him on phone to ask whether all the soldiers were in the house. 

The witness said that he informed him that those who were on duty were  out, while those at home were also inside apart from the Captain who had stepped out for a walk.

Donald he said, ended the call only to call back later to ask whether h had called the captain.  WO Kwasi told the court he informed Donald he had called him but his phone was off.

Donald he narrated, ended the call and called again for the third. This time the witness said Donald informed Captain Mahama had been shot.

