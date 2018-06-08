Pulse.com.gh logo
Dr. Obengfo granted GHS 50,000 bail


Murder Trial Dr. Obengfo granted GHS 50,000 bail

He was charged with practising medicine without licence and operating an unlicensed medical facility.

  • Published:
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obengfo hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obengfo hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh (Head bow down)
The embattled Chief Executive Officer of the Obengfo Hospital, Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh has been granted a bail of GHS 50,000 by an Accra High Court.

Dr. Andoh, popularly known as "Obenfo" was granted the bail with two sureties.

He was charged with practising medicine without licence and operating an unlicensed medical facility.

He was slapped with the charges just three days after he had been remanded by the Accra Central District Court for the alleged murder of Ms Stacy Offei Darko, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan (NEIP).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obengfo hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh play

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obengfo hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh

According to the facts of the case, in July 2015, investigations by the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) revealed that Dr Obeng-Andoh had failed to renew his annual registration to practise since 2013.

 

The MDC, after further investigations, reported the matter to the police, and on December 20, 2016 the police went to the Obengfo Hospital to arrest Dr Obeng-Andoh.

“The police met him in the process of performing certain medical procedures on someone. Further investigations revealed that Dr Obeng-Andoh also failed to license his health facility, as required by law,” the facts indicated.

Dr. Obengfo had failed to show up to court on two occasions due to ill health.

He, however, showed up in court on Friday, but had to be assisted in order to walk.

