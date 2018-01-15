EOCO storms EC office to oust embattled Deputy EC Chair

news

Officials of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), on Monday (January 15, 2018) stormed the office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in a bid to get a Deputy Chairperson out of her office.

The EOCO officials went with some police personnel to get Georgina Opoku Amankwah out of the office in compliance with EOCO’s directive.

However, she insisted she would only leave the office at 5 PM which is her closing time.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians don't trust Charlotte Osei - Report

Mrs Amankwah came to the office on Monday, (January 15, 2017) after she has been home for the past seven months.

Apart from Mrs Opoku Amankwah, two other EC officials also being investigated in connection with the GHS480,000 are Finance Director Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah and Chief Accountant Kwaku Owusu Agyei-Larbi.

The money in question was allegedly withdrawn from the Endowment Fund of the EC between 2012 and 2013 by the three officials during the tenure of Dr Kwadwo Afari Gyan as EC Chair and used for official business pertaining to the commission.

READ ALSO: Chief Justice begins impeachment process against EC bosses

EOCO subsequently directed her to and the others involved in the case to proceed on leave.

In 2017, a letter from Mrs Opoku Amankwah’s lawyers, Asante-Krobea Sekyere & Associates, described the EC Chair’s directive to their client, through EOCO, to proceed on leave as unconstitutional.