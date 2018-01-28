Family of fallen police officer wants state burial

news

The family of the late Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi is calling for a state burial for the fallen police officer.

The family made the request at the one week memorial service of the late police officer.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, Robert Normesinu Ashilevi, who speaks for the family noted: “Taking into account the circumstances leading to his death, the family will highly appreciate it if the state can accord him a state burial. We will appreciate it.”

The ceremony saw in attendance top police officers such as the Director General of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah.

The Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery and the Greater Accra Regional Minister Ishmael Ashitey were also present.

Earlier this week, a brother of the slain police officer, Mawuli Ashilevi, had asked for a fund to be established to cater for the children Inspector Ashilevi left behind.

"My brother is a government worker or a nation saver, so we know that because he is doing the job to save mother Ghana they government will treat his family better. So if they can put some amount aside to help the children in the future to further their education, it will be a very good thing to do. So we are hoping to get something from government, they promised so we are looking up to them,” he said.

Inspector Ashilevi was gunned down by armed men who stormed the Kwabenya Police Station last week Sunday to free seven criminals who were in police custody.

The police in a statement on Saturday say they have arrested all the five gunmen who invaded the police station, including Kofi Seshie, who is believed t have killed Ashilevi.