Fire destroys shops, vehicles at Suame Magazine

news

Fire gutted some parts of Suame Magazine at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Thursday (March 29, 2018) dawn.

The fire destroyed over 30 shops including 7 vehicles. Other properties worth thousands of cedis have been destroyed.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Abusua FM, some of those affected by the fire said they have lost all their capital in the fire. They said they have to start life again since all they ever owned has gone down.

READ ALSO: How some artisans have found a goldmine in the ‘rejected’ coffin making business

According to them, the situation would have been different if the fire service personnel had arrived at the scene on time.

“The situation is very disheartening because we have lost all our properties. We don’t have money to start a new business. Fire Service personnel too slow to solve fire situations. We are appealing to authorities to come to our aid,” he said.

The Chairman of Ghana National Association of Garages of Zone 18 Kwame Z said the fire service couldn’t save the situation because all the roads leading to the place have been blocked by vehicles and containers.

READ ALSO: Police officer, Soldier, one other arrested for allegedly robbing bank customers

However, he urged workers at Suame Magazine to desist from setting up shops in the middle of roads.

He also called on the Ghana National Fire Service to set up fire stations at Suame Magazine to help reduce the properties that get destroyed during fire outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the Fire Service personnel who came to the scene have not been able to ascertain the cause of the fire as investigations continue.