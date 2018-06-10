Forgive Nyantakyi - Wa-Naa begs president, Ghanaians

news

The Overlord of Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, has asked the nation to forgive the former President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The Wa-Naa made the request when the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him on Friday in Wa and pleaded with the people and President Akufo-Addo “to forgive his son”.

Th GNA quoted him as saying: “On his [Nyantakyi] behalf, I wish to apologize through you, once again to the President of the Republic of Ghana, and all Ghanaians, for forgiveness.”

Nyantakyi was captured in an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas outlining the procedures for establishing an agency that could broker a sponsorship deal for the Ghana Premier League.

He was also reportedly heard using the name of President Akufo-Addo in an attempt to extort monies from supposed foreign investors.

He was handed a 90-day ban from football and football-related activities on Friday by FIFA.

He also resigned from his position as GFA President but denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement, he said he was deceived by "scammers" and went on to apologise to the president.

"I wish to apologise to my family, work colleagues, friends, associates and the people of Ghana for the disappointment my indiscretion has caused them.

"This is by no means an admission of wrongdoing for issues on the video,” he said in his resignation statement.