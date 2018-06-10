Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Forgive Nyantakyi - Wa-Naa begs president, Ghanaians


Number 12 Forgive Nyantakyi - Wa-Naa begs president, Ghanaians

The Wa-Naa made the request when the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him on Friday in Wa and pleaded with the people and President Akufo-Addo “to forgive his son”.

  • Published:
play Nyantakyi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Overlord of Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, has asked the nation to forgive the former President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi.

READ MORE: My resignation not admission of guilt – Nyantakyi

The Wa-Naa made the request when the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him on Friday in Wa and pleaded with the people and President Akufo-Addo “to forgive his son”.

Th GNA quoted him as saying: “On his [Nyantakyi] behalf, I wish to apologize through you, once again to the President of the Republic of Ghana, and all Ghanaians, for forgiveness.”

Nyantakyi was captured in an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas outlining the procedures for establishing an agency that could broker a sponsorship deal for the Ghana Premier League.

He was also reportedly heard using the name of President Akufo-Addo in an attempt to extort monies from supposed foreign investors.

He was handed a 90-day ban from football and football-related activities on Friday by FIFA.

He also resigned from his position as GFA President but denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement, he said he was deceived by "scammers" and went on to apologise to the president.

"I wish to apologise to my family, work colleagues, friends, associates and the people of Ghana for the disappointment my indiscretion has caused them.

READ MORE: FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside

"This is by no means an admission of wrongdoing for issues on the video,” he said in his resignation statement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to investigate 'corrupt' officials in Anas video Number 12 COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to investigate 'corrupt' officials in Anas video
Number 12: FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside
Number 12: Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns Number 12 Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns
Football: Grusah slams moves by government to "dissolve" GFA Football Grusah slams moves by government to "dissolve" GFA
Number 12: My resignation not admission of guilt – Nyantakyi Number 12 My resignation not admission of guilt – Nyantakyi
In Accra: 3 shot, others injured after clashes in Jamestown In Accra 3 shot, others injured after clashes in Jamestown

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose 12: My office will not investigate Nyantakyi and GFA - Martin Amidu Anas Expose 12 My office will not investigate Nyantakyi and GFA - Martin Amidu
Anas Expose 12: Anas exposé recipe for coup d'etat - Asiedu Nketia Anas Expose 12 Anas exposé recipe for coup d'etat - Asiedu Nketia
Local News: Sell ‘cocaine’ if you can’t stand economic hardship – Minister Local News Sell ‘cocaine’ if you can’t stand economic hardship – Minister



Top Articles

1 Sex Workers Prostitution, a yielding business behind Ashaiman Police stationbullet
2 Cocaine Business Go and sell cocaine if economy is hard - Minister...bullet
3 In Accra 3 shot, others injured after clashes in Jamestownbullet
4 Football Grusah slams moves by government to "dissolve" GFAbullet
5 Number 12 My resignation not admission of guilt – Nyantakyibullet
6 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
7 Number 12 Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposébullet
8 Murder Trial Dr. Obengfo granted GHS 50,000 bailbullet
9 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
10 Number 12 Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan...bullet

Related Articles

Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside
Number 12 Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns
Football Grusah slams moves by government to "dissolve" GFA
Number 12 My resignation not admission of guilt – Nyantakyi
#Number12 Kwesi Nyantakyi can be a free man - Captain Smart
#Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was captured
#Number12 All is set for premiere of Anas’ investigative film
Judicial Scandal 4 judges indicted in Anas exposé suffering from strokes - NPP MP
Number 12 US wades into Anas brouhaha: calls on gov't to ensure his safety
Number 12 Tamale chief says Anas took $50,000 bribe from him; corroborating Ken Agyapong

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Local News Ghana Police To Hold Special Prayers...bullet

Local

Dr Felix Anyaa
Agitations Korle-Bu staff protest firing of CEO by Akufo-Addo
Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured
In Volta Region Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured
Dr Felix Anyah CEO of Korle-bu Teaching Hospital
CEO’s Dismissal K’Bu staff protest CEO’s dismissal
Captain Smart
#Number12 Kwesi Nyantakyi can be a free man - Captain Smart