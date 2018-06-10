Pulse.com.gh logo
FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside


Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside

This was contained in a statement by the signed by the General Secretary of the GFA Isaac Addo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Their conduct has been referred to the GFA ethics committee chaired by COP Kofi Boakye to go through the Judicial Process.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has asked football officials captured in the investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas to step aside and stay away from football related activities.

Their conduct has been referred to the GFA ethics committee chaired by COP Kofi Boakye to go through the Judicial Process.

Their conduct has been referred to the GFA ethics committee chaired by COP Kofi Boakye to go through the Judicial Process.

"The GFA shall not interfere in the works of the Ethics Committee and shall embrace any decision that the Ethics Committee may come out with," the statement added.

A dozen of football officials were captured accepting bribes to influence player selection in the national football team,  outcome of matches as well as appointment of referees in the video titled "Number 12."

Kwesi Nyantakyi who until Friday was the GFA boss, was also captured accepting cash gift in breach of FIFA ethics.

He has denied any wrong doing.




