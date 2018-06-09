Pulse.com.gh logo
My resignation not admission of guilt – Nyantakyi


My resignation not admission of guilt – Nyantakyi

Mr Nyantakyi, who tendered in his resignation after receiving cash gift from undercover reporters posing as investors interested in sponsoring the Ghana Premier League, admitted to committing “a series of errors of indiscretion.”

Kwesi Nyantakyi play

Kwesi Nyantakyi
The former President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi, has said his resignation from his post Friday is not an admission of guilt.



“I wish to apologise to my family, work colleagues, friends, associates and the people of Ghana for the disappointment my indiscretion has caused them. This is by no means an admission of wrongdoing for issues on the video”, Mr. Nyantakyi said in a statement sent to the GFA General Secretary on Friday.

He also apologized “unreservedly to the father of the Nation, H.E. Nana Akufo Addo, H.E. the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Hon. Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State for indiscretion in associating them with the private conversations on the video.”

The former FA boss, who is also member of the Executive Council of FIFA, was on Friday handed a 90-day provisional ban from football and football related activities by the world football governing body.

He was caught on camera receiving the cash gift in an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas titled: Number 12.

The piece investigated football corruption and how dozens of officials accepted cash gifts to influence outcomes of matches.

