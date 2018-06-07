Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was captured

news

A former Chairman of the Black Stars B Management Committee Eddie Doku has said that he did not take a bribe to influence the selection of Hearts of Oak winger in last year’s WAFU Zone B Tournament.

He is denying accepting the bribe despite a video evidence which shows him taking the bribe to ensure that Patrick Razak is given enough playtime in the 2017 WAFU Zone B Tournament.

The video is an excerpt of Anas’ latest investigative exposé which was premiered on Wednesday (June 6, 2019).

At the time of receiving the money Mr. Doku, who was the Chairman of the team’s Management Committee.

In the video, Mr Doku was seen taking money from the undercover reporter from Tiger Eye. He then put the money into the pockets of his trousers and shirt.

After all these evidence, Mr Doku said in a statement that he did not accept any bribe. He has threatened legal action when he returns from Iceland, where he is supervising the Black Stars’ friendly game against the Strákarnir okkar.

Here is the full statement:

Good morning all. I normally do not encourage anything like this on this platform. But please allow me this once.

I am with the Black Stars in Iceland and received a video clip of myself in the Anas series receiving money in the open in front of the RFA office.

Please, it is not true what the caption says, that I am being bribed to influence the selection of Patrick Razak into the Black Stars B.

I am simply telling you, who serves as chairman, the truth is that I was not taking a bribe as the video seeks to portray. My lawyers are taking the matter up. I shall be back on Saturday, God willing. At least I owe you this.