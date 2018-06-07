Ghana needs the Holy Spirit – Oko Vanderpuye

news

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Alfred Oko Vandepuye has said that Ghanaians need to pray against corruption in the country.

The former Chief Executive of Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), said this after watching the investigative documentary premiered by Anas Aremeyaw’s latest expose dubbed, #number12.

He told Accra-based Adom FM that, he was shocked and saddened by the revelations during the screening.

He said that this makes him believe that Ghana needs God and the Holy Spirit to direct the country because it is really bad.

The secret filming undertaken by Anas and his Tiger Eye team caught the GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi and several key officials of football in the country engaging in alleged corrupt practices to compromise the game.

After the watching the investigative documentary, many Ghanaians have called for the dismissal or resignation of the Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Others have also called for a complete removal of all football officials except the few incorruptible people who were captured in the video.

Others have yet again called for a thorough investigation into every allegation made by Kwesi Nyantakyi.