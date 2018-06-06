Home > Sports > Football >

17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako


The much-awaited video will be screened on Wednesday, June 6 and Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Accra.

The editor-in-chief of The New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has revealed that Anas’ recent exposé on football and corruption captures 17 African countries.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Kweku Baako said that influential football personalities were caught on tape manipulating football matches across the continent.

Kweku Baako said “this is not only about Ghana. 17 African countries are captured in that whole thing, football corruption.”

He added that the premiering on Wednesday (June 6, 2019) will focus on Ghana only. It will show Ghanaians referees, officials of the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Football Association(GFA) who influenced matches.

Anas' exposé dubbed 'Number 12' has caused a number of controversies in the past weeks.

The BBC will air the videos which capture corruption in football in the various African countries.

