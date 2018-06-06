All is set for premiere of Anas’ investigative film

news

Everything is currently in place for the first public viewing of the much anticipated expose by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The investigative documentary is titled #Number12. It focuses on corruption in football and football administration.

Even before the video is premiered, it has generated a number of controversies, causing it to become the subject of discussion for many radio and TV news shows.

The controversy started after President Akufo-Addo reported the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwasi Nyantakyi to the police. He did this after watching excerpts of the film.

Mr Nyantakyi was later interrogated by the CID and had his phones and laptop seized as part of investigations.

The CID also invited the Deputy Minister for Roads and Transport, Anthony Karbo to assist in investigations after it emerged that his name was mentioned in the video in a possible corruption deal.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has also started a campaign against the methods Anas uses for his investigations.

The video promises to show the corrupt practices in Ghana football, with many referees reportedly caught on tape for match-fixing.

Number 12 will be premiered at the Accra International Conference Center today [Wednesday] and Thursday at 3 pm, 5 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm.

Meanwhile, former Presidents John Kufuor and John Mahama have expressed shock at the revelation of corruption in Ghana’s football after watching excerpts of the video.

They have however expressed hope that the exposé will help rebuild football in the country.