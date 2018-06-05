Home > News > Local >

Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposé


Number 12 Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposé

Rawlings said it is not proper to try to rubbish the works of a man who has only sought to uncover national corruption.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jerry John Rawlings play

Jerry John Rawlings
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has criticized persons who have been attacking Anas Aremeyaw Anas following his latest exposé.

According to him, it is not proper to try to rubbish the works of a man who has only sought to uncover national corruption.

READ ALSO: Number 12: US wades into Anas brouhaha: calls on gov't to ensure his safety

He explained that instead of hailing Anas, the investigative journalist has been rendered an “outcast” by his own people.

“When we had the chance, we made an outcast of our own allowing our rivals to recognise the true worth and offer him [Anas Aremeyaw Anas] such a sensitive national anti-corruption role. What does that make of us?” the NDC founder said whiles delivering a speech at the 39th-anniversary durbar to mark the June 4 uprising in Accra.

Rawlings’ comments come following a series of attacks on Anas in the wake of his latest exposé titled ‘Number 12’.

The Tiger Eye PI member has come in for strong criticisms, with MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong leading the charge.

The outspoken lawmaker has persistently accused Anas of being “evil” and “corrupt”, whiles also criticizing his mode of operation.

According to the legislator, Anas uses entrapment and enticement to cajole his victims into falling foul.

READ ALSO: Judicial Scandal: 4 judges indicted in Anas exposé suffering from strokes - NPP MP

However, Rawlings insists Anas is doing a great job and should rather be commended for tackling national corruption.

Anas’ latest exposé titled ‘Number 12’ will be premiered on June 6 and 7 at the Accra International Conference Center.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Infrastructure: All uncompleted schools to be finished by end of 2018 – Accra Mayor Infrastructure All uncompleted schools to be finished by end of 2018 – Accra Mayor
In Ghana: UN repatriates Police peacekeepers following sexual scandal In Ghana UN repatriates Police peacekeepers following sexual scandal
#OpenUGMCNow: UG, gov’t to jointly manage medical centre – MP #OpenUGMCNow UG, gov’t to jointly manage medical centre – MP
World Environment Day: NESREA holds rally against plastic pollution in Ibadan World Environment Day NESREA holds rally against plastic pollution in Ibadan
Anas’ #12: The investigative piece ‘doesn’t look good’ – Mahama Anas’ #12 The investigative piece ‘doesn’t look good’ – Mahama
Judicial Scandal: 4 judges indicted in Anas exposé suffering from strokes - NPP MP Judicial Scandal 4 judges indicted in Anas exposé suffering from strokes - NPP MP

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose 12: John Mahama shocked after watching Anas video Anas Expose 12 John Mahama shocked after watching Anas video
Local News: US wades into Anas brouhaha ; Calls on Gov't to ensure his safety Local News US wades into Anas brouhaha ; Calls on Gov't to ensure his safety
Local News: Commercial drivers increase fares by 10% Local News Commercial drivers increase fares by 10%



Top Articles

1 Street Children AMA begins removing children and beggars off the streetsbullet
2 Number 12 US wades into Anas brouhaha: calls on gov't to ensure his safetybullet
3 Anas tweets video of Bawumia endorsing him to spite Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 Diplomacy Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan under fire for...bullet
5 Anas’ #12 The investigative piece ‘doesn’t look good’ – Mahamabullet
6 NIA Contract Ken Attafuah hits back at Kennedy Agyapongbullet
7 Number 12 Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of...bullet
8 Death Threats Anas reportedly asks US gov't for asylum for...bullet
9 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet
10 Shocking Is Kennedy Agyapong mentioned in the Anas...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

Anas Aremeyaw Anas
#12 Premiering Ignore bomb threats; there’ll be enough security – Tiger Eye
BECE Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today
June 3 disaster victims
June 3 Disaster Ghana remembers June 3 nightmare
Disaster Dozens feared dead as boat capsizes on Oti river