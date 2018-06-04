Home > News > Politics >

NPP Vice Chairman stupid and corrupt to support Anas - MP


Anas Exposé NPP chairman stupid, corrupt to support Anas - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has mounted a strong onslaught against Anas over his style of journalism.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Member of Parliament (MP) of Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has said anyone who supports investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is corrupt and stupid.

The vociferous MP took the swipe at the Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Nsenkyire who had provoked him when he asked the latter to relocate to neighboring Togo if he is unable to contain the heat of the Anas exposé.

READ MORE: Report to the Police if Anas is corrupt – Kweku Baako dares Ken Agyapong

"If Kennedy Agyapong has evidence that incriminates Anas, he should take them to the Special Prosecutor's office and stop the noise he's making on various platforms," Kwabena Nsenkyire added.

Kennedy Agyapong has mounted a strong onslaught against Anas over his style of journalism alleging, he has no moral right to expose corruption when he is unclean himself.

Speaking on Adom TV last Tuesday, he described Anas as a corrupt journalist who sets people up just to destroy them.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas play

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

It follows Anas' latest exposé on football corruption and politics, which has already indicted President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi who is under investigations.

But the comments by the Vice chair of the party provoked the maverick MP who in response used unprintable words on Kwabena Nsenkyire.

READ MORE: Kennedy Agyapong vows to expose Anas

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, he said "Such a senseless person has been made Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman. If his mother or father had died from the investigative work of Anas will he be going round saying some of the things he is saying? He is corrupt and stupid. He is jobless and if he wants employment he should come to me. Someone is here killing people and you are here supporting him."

Kwabena Nsenkyire, Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman of NPP play

Kwabena Nsenkyire, Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman of NPP

 

He has also vowed to beat the hell out of him each time he spots him either in public or private.

"Anywhere I see him, I will subject him to slaps," Kennedy Agyapong noted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

NPP Elections: I'm geared up for a resounding victory - Stephen Ntim NPP Elections I'm geared up for a resounding victory - Stephen Ntim
Revolution: Rawlings to mark 39th June 4 anniversary at Madina Revolution Rawlings to mark 39th June 4 anniversary at Madina
Anas Exposé: Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; urges Anas to continue working Anas Exposé Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; urges Anas to continue working
Court Case: Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous publication Court Case Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous publication
Issues: Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan accuses Akufo-Addo of mocking his country Issues Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan accuses Akufo-Addo of mocking his country
Plagiarism: Nana Addo didn't introduce Ghana beyond aid idea - Spio Garbrah Plagiarism Nana Addo didn't introduce Ghana beyond aid idea - Spio Garbrah

Recommended Videos

Politics: I don’t just agree and follow Anas like a “zombie” – Kweku Baako Politics I don’t just agree and follow Anas like a “zombie” – Kweku Baako
Politics: NPP man jabs Ken Agyapong; 'Leave Ghana if you can't stand Anas’ Politics NPP man jabs Ken Agyapong; 'Leave Ghana if you can't stand Anas’
Politics: Kennedy Agyapong releases alleged photos of Anas Politics Kennedy Agyapong releases alleged photos of Anas



Top Articles

1 Issues Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan accuses Akufo-Addo of...bullet
2 Photos Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anasbullet
3 Anas Exposé Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; urges Anas to continue workingbullet
4 Court Case Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous publicationbullet
5 Plagiarism Nana Addo didn't introduce Ghana beyond aid idea -...bullet
6 Threats Ken Agyapong vows to premiere video of Anas taking...bullet
7 Unsavory Comments Ransford Gyampo 'slaps' Rawlingsbullet
8 Obengfo Hospital I have a daughter with late Deputy NEIP...bullet
9 Coerced 'Babies with sharp teeth' forced me to apologise...bullet
10 Defamation Deputy Chief of Staff threatens legal suit...bullet

Related Articles

Anas Exposé Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; urges Anas to continue working
Issues Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan accuses Akufo-Addo of mocking his country
Threats Ken Agyapong vows to premiere video of Anas taking $100k bribe
#OpenUGMCNow Korle-Bu police arrested student protestor; not First lady officials - Aide
Allegations Nana Addo protecting corrupt officials in his gov't - Mahama's special aide
Defamation Deputy Chief of Staff threatens legal suit against A-Plus
Obengfo Hospital I have a daughter with late Deputy NEIP CEO; I demand justice – Kennedy Agyapong
Anas Expose Ken Agyapong warns Kweku Baako not to dare him
Thank You Woman offers A-Plus free sex for exposing 'corrupt' NPP appointees
Photos Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anas

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
3 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet

Politics

Amissah Arthur
Hope I still have a future in politics - Amissah Arthur
Transparency Probe $178 million KelniGVG contract - Minority to government
First Lady. Rebecca Akufo-Addo
#OpenUGMCNow Korle-Bu police arrested student protestor; not First lady officials - Aide
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Allegations Nana Addo protecting corrupt officials in his gov't - Mahama's special aide