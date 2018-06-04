NPP Vice Chairman stupid and corrupt to support Anas - MP

news

The Member of Parliament (MP) of Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has said anyone who supports investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is corrupt and stupid.

The vociferous MP took the swipe at the Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Nsenkyire who had provoked him when he asked the latter to relocate to neighboring Togo if he is unable to contain the heat of the Anas exposé.

"If Kennedy Agyapong has evidence that incriminates Anas, he should take them to the Special Prosecutor's office and stop the noise he's making on various platforms," Kwabena Nsenkyire added.

Kennedy Agyapong has mounted a strong onslaught against Anas over his style of journalism alleging, he has no moral right to expose corruption when he is unclean himself.

Speaking on Adom TV last Tuesday, he described Anas as a corrupt journalist who sets people up just to destroy them.

It follows Anas' latest exposé on football corruption and politics, which has already indicted President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi who is under investigations.

But the comments by the Vice chair of the party provoked the maverick MP who in response used unprintable words on Kwabena Nsenkyire.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, he said "Such a senseless person has been made Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman. If his mother or father had died from the investigative work of Anas will he be going round saying some of the things he is saying? He is corrupt and stupid. He is jobless and if he wants employment he should come to me. Someone is here killing people and you are here supporting him."

He has also vowed to beat the hell out of him each time he spots him either in public or private.

"Anywhere I see him, I will subject him to slaps," Kennedy Agyapong noted.