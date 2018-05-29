Home > News > Local >

Kennedy Agyapong vows to expose Anas


The Member of Parliament (MP) of Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong argued that he will take this action because he believes Anas’ mode of operation is “unfair.”

The Member of Parliament (MP) of Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has vowed to show the general public who Anas really is after the investigative journalist premiers his new documentary.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, the NPP firebrand said that he will start by publishing photos of properties owned by Anas.

“I am not against the investigations that he is doing, but the procedure is totally wrong; enticing people to speak so that he will go and blackmail them and make money, so he could build apartment houses in Dzorwulu and buy lands all over the country, is what I hate and God will not even bless him,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong was speaking on the much talked about yet-to-be premiered video which captures top officials within Ghana’s sports sector engaging in some shady deals.

In a response to all Mr Agyapong said the editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide [a newspaper Anas works for] Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, said “the moral and ethical challenges that undercover journalists confront is as old as the branch of journalism called the undercover journalist. Out there in the world, there is a huge debate about whether what undercover journalists do is right or wrong. And that debate is ongoing.”

On the property ownership, Kweku Baako said: “I don’t understand where Kennedy Agyapong’s beef is.”

“Perhaps it will be useful for him to be specific and give us reasons—even if those properties belong to Anas—why he thinks they are products or criminal activities of corruption, then we can engage him. As at now you can’t engage somebody of his stature on such matter. It is like emotions without the benefit of intellect, and I find it difficult to engage in such things,” he added.

Kennedy Agyapong has been accusing Anas of some illegalities after he started advertising his newest expose titled Number 12. Many have wondered if he is scared of the investigative journalist.

However, Mr Agyapong has said that he is not afraid of Anas and will continue to express his dislike for his approach to investigations.

“I’m not scared of Anas. I don’t even know him, but the information in my possession is enormous. I called his lawyer and told him to advise him… After he shows his video, we will also show his own the following week. I have pictures of his buildings. I am daring him; I want Ghanaians to see who Anas is,” he said.

