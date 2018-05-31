news

Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has rejected claims that Anas Aremeyaw Anas is corrupt and has been evading taxes.

According to him, allegations of crime and corruption levelled against the investigative journalist are unfounded.

He challenged the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong – who has been on the heels of Tiger Eye PI team – to report to the Police if he has evidence to prove that Anas is corrupt.

“If a citizen has acquired a property or properties and you think it was as a result of criminal proceeds, you are free to go to the police,” Mr. Baako said on Peace FM.

Anas has been on the receiving end of attacks from Mr. Agyapong, with the lawmaker strongly critcising the modus operandi of the undercover journalist.

Earlier this week, the outspoken MP threatened to expose the corrupt practices being perpetrated by Anas, insisting he is not as clean as many people think.

Mr. Agyapong has also threatened to unmask the true identity of the investigative journalist and went ahead to release some photos on Wednesday, which he claimed were what Anas looked like.

According to Kweku Baako, none of the images released by the lawmaker comes close to what the undercover journalist looks like.

He added that Anas is a law-abiding citizen who has done nothing wrong in acquiring his properties.

He further provided a host documents of a court ruling from the Supreme Court last year in which someone challenged one of Anas’s properties and the journalist won.

“All the documents I am showing you have Anas’ name and signature on them so it is not as if it is hidden…it is not someone holding the properties on his behalf,” the veteran journalist added.

Anas is set to release his latest exposé titled “Number 12”, which is centered on corruption in Ghana football.

The premier of the exposé is scheduled for June 6, at the Accra International Conference Center.