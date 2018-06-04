news

The Member of Parliament (MP) of Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that four High Court judges out of the 34 implicated in the exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas have suffered strokes.

According to him, some of the judges implicated in the judicial scandal have died while others are still facing life-threatening ailments.

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, the vociferous MP said "Four of them have suffered strokes and have been down ever since but you are here supporting the same, Anas. I will expose him for people to know who he is. Anas is not clean."

He has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Chief Justice to reinstate the dismissed High court judges.

He said "I think President Akufo-Addo and the current Chief Justice should reinstate all the judges because the guy [Anas] enticed them. He used one Rahman and Ahmed to set them up and that cannot be called investigations. If you set people up you cannot call that investigation."

Kennedy Agyapong has mounted a strong onslaught against Anas over his style of journalism alleging, he has no moral right to expose corruption when he is unclean himself.

He has described Anas as a corrupt journalist who sets people up just to destroy them.

It follows Anas' latest exposé on football corruption and politics, which has already indicted President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi who is under investigations.

Background to judicial scandal

Ghana was hit with a massive bribery scandal in September 2015, when it was revealed in an exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye team, that Superior and lower court judges took bribes from litigants whose cases come before them.

About twenty of the Magistrate and Circuit Court judges implicated in the judicial scandal have been removed from office so far.

Some of them were sacked with benefits while others got dismissed without their benefits.