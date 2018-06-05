Home > News > Local >

Major Mahama’s family thank Akufo-Addo a year after his death


The family of the late Major Mahama paid a courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House on Monday, June 4, 2018.

The family of the late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama has said that they are grateful to President Akufo-Addo for all he did for them following the demise of the soldier.

The family said this when they paid a courtesy call on the President a year after Major Mahama died. They met the President at the Jubilee House on Monday, June 4, 2018.

The head of the family, Ahmed Zakaria Sakara said “We as the family who have felt it [President’s interventions], who have received it, are here today to tell you exactly how we feel about what you have done for us, and to thank you. Let me say that if we could put weight on words, today you would have needed a crane to lift our ‘thank you’ because we are very grateful.”

“We are all aware that when this incident happened, your government was just five months old. If it was a baby, the government will still have been trying to acclimatize itself with the environment, but the people of Denkyira Obuasi didn’t have the courtesy to give you that opportunity, so you were plunged into the problem,” Ahmed Zakaria Sakara added.

The family acknowledged the President’s role in promoting, posthumously, the late Maxwell Mahama to the rank of Major, and the establishment of the Major Mahama Endowment Fund, into which the President made a donation of GH¢50,000.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, said Major Mahama’s family must be grateful to Ghanaians since he “was a vehicle for expressing their regret, their sadness, their revulsion, and their grief.”

Still, in a consolatory mood, the President said “all of these – the recognition, the support of the state, the various arrangements, they can never take away from the loss which is felt by some people in this room with greater poignancy than others."

Concluding, he said, “we have all learnt a lot of lessons from what has happened, especially the Armed Forces, and I am hoping that those lessons will guide us to do things better.”

