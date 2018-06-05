Home > News > Politics >

Corrupt Anas deserves to be ‘hanged’ – Ken Agyapong


Corrupt Anas deserves to be 'hanged' – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong said he has gathered enough evidence about Anas’ misdealing which should warrant a death sentence.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has called for a death sentence to be handed out to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who he describes as “evil” and “corrupt”.

According to the MP, he has gathered enough evidence about Anas' misdealing which should warrant a death sentence.

Mr. Agyapong accused the Tiger Eye PI member of doing “evil” things under the guise of investigative journalism, adding that Anas must be “hanged”.

“I want to establish clearly that Anas is corrupt. If a customs officer should be jailed for 25 years for taking GHc 50, for Anas and the evidence I have about him, he has to be hanged,” the lawmaker said on Accra-based Adom FM.

“We have to hang Anas for the evil things he has done to Ghanaians in the course of his investigations, which he has used to amass wealth in Ghana.”

According to him, Anas is not clean and so has no moral right to investigate other persons on matters of corruption.

“If I tell somebody he is corrupt, I should make sure I am genuine before I point my finger at someone,” Mr. Agyapong added.

The legislator has been a strong critic of Anas in recent weeks, and has constantly threatened to expose the investigative journalist.

Anas, though, appears unaffected by the MP’s threats and is set to go ahead with the premier of his latest exposé titled ‘Number 12’ on June 6 and 7 at the Accra International Conference Centre.  

