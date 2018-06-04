Home > News > Local >

The investigative piece ‘doesn’t look good’ – Mahama


The investigative piece ‘doesn’t look good’ – Mahama

In a video released on Facebook to promote the documentary, Mr Mahama described the corrupt situation in Ghana football as sad.

  • Published:
Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama
A Former President John Mahama has said that the content of Anas’ investigative piece on Ghana football does not look good.

In a video released on Facebook to promote the documentary, Mr Mahama described the situation as sad.

“For many years we have been wondering why the quality of our game keeps going down. Ghana was one of the greatest teams on the continent and internationally…this doesn’t look good, it doesn’t look good, it’s sad,” Mahama said.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong not captured in video – Baako

Earlier the Vice President of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also praised Anas for his work and said that the general public must know that the law will deal with them when they are found taking part in any illegality.

“What Anas is doing is very relevant. People should know that what they do in the dark can be exposed. I would encourage him to continue doing what he does,” the Vice President said in short video released on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Anas has also called on the general public to ignore the rumours of bomb attacks during the premiering of his latest exposé titled Number 12 which uncovers corruption in Ghana football.

READ ALSO: US wades into Anas brouhaha: calls on gov't to ensure his safety

In a statement issued by Tiger Eye PI, it said: “People running around with that information should be ignored since there would be enough security provided at the events and no bomb would be there.”

This “could only amount to a figment of the imagination of the wicked and corrupt persons, who are bent on ensuring that either the film is not shown to Ghanaians or that the events are not attended by the good people of Ghana, in whose interest Tiger Eye PI and Anas have over the years braced the storm, to blow the lid off corrupt practices."

The statement added that they have put in enough measures to ensure that the documentary is screened without any hitch.

Watch the video below:

