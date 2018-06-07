Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims; says he's baffled


Anas Exposé

President Akufo-Addo said claims by Nyantakyi in the Anas video are totally false.

Claims made by Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss Kwesi Nyantakyi in the ‘Number 12’ exposé came as a great shock to President Akufo-Addo.

Award-winning investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas premiered his much-anticipated exposé at the Accra International Conference Center on Wednesday.

In the said video, Nyantakyi was captured making several claims about the President and a host of other top government appointees.

In negotiating with undercover journalists, posed as investors, the GFA capo alleged that President Akufo-Addo sold all his family properties to finance his campaign during the 2016 elections.

He said the President is broke and would welcome his palms being greased with $5 million.

''I know for a fact that Nana Addo sold his properties to win the elections so his family is very broke. His brothers are always asking for money, therefore, the $5 million will ease the burden,” he stated.

Nyantakyi is also heard telling undercover reporters that the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, was Kennedy Agyapong’s pick.

“The guy who is there [at the Transport Ministry], Asiamah; that is his [Kennedy Agyapong’s] small boy,” Nyantakyi said.

“So, he [Karbo] mentioned that they wanted to make him [Kennedy Agyapong] a minister because of the contribution he made to the campaign. [Kennedy Agyapong] says he cannot be a minister because he is not a disciplined person to be a minister. But they [the government] gave him a ministry. They created a ministry and gave it to him and he nominated somebody as the minister. Yes, Ministry of Transport.”

However, responding to Nyantakyi’s claims, President Akufo-Addo said he “knows nothing” about what the GFA boss said in the exposé.

"He is completely false, it is completely false,” the President said in a tape recording on the “Number 12” video, adding that he is baffled by Nyantakyi’s claims.

He further denied ever having such discussions with the embattled GFA boss, who is currently under investigation.

