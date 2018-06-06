Home > Sports > Football >

How referee took a goat for late Hearts penalty in Super Clash


How referee Samuel Suka took a goat for that late Hearts penalty in Super Clash

A little over a year on, Anan Aremeyaw Anas' investigative journalism has revealed that Super Clash goal did not just come by from a ball hitting the hand.

  • Published:
xReferee-Samuel-Sukah-324x160.jpg.pagespeed.ic.akoO8fRra0.jpg play
The date is March 2017. Two of Ghana’s most successful clubs lock horns at the Accra Sports Stadium. It’s the Super Clash!

Even though most Ghanaians complain about the poor state of our local clubs and league, Asante Kotoko versus Hearts of Oak gives a special treat. As interesting as the game was, one set of fans went home not happy because of a decision made by centre referee Samuel Suka.

With seven minutes left on the clock, Hearts of Oak had no goal in the game as their matchday opponents Asante Kotoko.Then, bang! Penalty. Referee Samuel Suka blew his whistle claiming Ahmed Adams had handled Samuel Yeboah’s shot in the box. Fans went wild.

READ ALSO: Check out what Ghanaians are saying on Twitter about Anas' 'Numer 12' premiere

Kotoko’s then coach Godwin Ablordey was as confused as ever after watching replays but Suka’s decision stood. Vincent Atingah stepped up to slot home for a Hearts of Oak 1-0 victory.

A little over a year on, Anan Aremeyaw Anas’ investigative journalism has revealed that Super Clash goal did not just come by from a ball hitting the hand.

Ghanaians react on twitter to Anas’ ‘Numer 12’ premiere play

Ghanaians react on twitter to Anas’ ‘Numer 12’ premiere

 

In the video dubbed Number 12, Samuel Suka’s decisions during the game were influenced. Mr Suka took cash plus a goat (yeah, a goat) to swing decisions to a particular club’s favour.

The latest Anas expose centres around corruption rocking Ghana football. President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi was also featured in the corruption expose where he created a company to get a cut of a Ghana Premier League sponsorship deal.

