Kwesi Nyantakyi has not resigned from FIFA – GFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has denied reports that Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from his post as a FIFA Council Member.

Nyantakyi has come under intense pressure after he was captured in an investigative piece, where he was involved in many shady deals.

Following the premier of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ exposé titled ‘Number 12’, reports in the local media suggested that the GFA boss has quit his post as FIFIA Council Member.

However, such reports have been debunked by Communications Director of the GFA, Ibrahim Sannie Daara.

According to him, Nyantakyi has not resigned and is still a FIFA Council Member.

“It’s not true that President Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned as a member of the FIFA Council. Those reports are false,” Sannie is quoted as saying by 442gh.com.

“The same people yesterday reported that Kurt Okraku has been appointed GFA Vice President which had no iota of truth.

“Kindly discard the report. President Nyantakyi is still a FIFA Council member.”

Nyantakyi is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for allegedly defrauding by false pretense.