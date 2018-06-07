Home > Sports > Football >

Kwesi Nyantakyi has not resigned from FIFA – GFA


#Number12 Kwesi Nyantakyi has not resigned from FIFA – GFA

Nyantakyi has come under intense pressure after he was captured in an investigative piece, where he was involved in many shady deals.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has denied reports that Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from his post as a FIFA Council Member.

READ ALSO: Linear Addy: The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by receiving GHC 300 as bribe

Following the premier of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ exposé titled ‘Number 12’, reports in the local media suggested that the GFA boss has quit his post as FIFIA Council Member.

However, such reports have been debunked by Communications Director of the GFA, Ibrahim Sannie Daara.

According to him, Nyantakyi has not resigned and is still a FIFA Council Member.

“It’s not true that President Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned as a member of the FIFA Council. Those reports are false,” Sannie is quoted as saying by 442gh.com.

READ ALSO: Number 12: How Kwesi Nyantakyi created a company to get his cut in a $15m GPL sponsorship deal

“The same people yesterday reported that Kurt Okraku has been appointed GFA Vice President which had no iota of truth.

“Kindly discard the report. President Nyantakyi is still a FIFA Council member.”

Nyantakyi is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for allegedly defrauding by false pretense.

