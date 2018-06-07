Home > Sports > Football >

The only woman on the GFA Exco received GHC 300 as bribe


Linear Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by receiving GHC 300 as bribe

Linear Addy comprised herself by receiving a bribe of GHC 300 Ghana in the Anas exposé

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play The only woman in the GFA Exco lowered herself by receiving GHC 300 as bribe
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Highly respected Linear Addy has dented her image as he couldn’t reject a bribe of GHC300 that was presented to her by Tiger Eye PI.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger PI premiered the much-awaited undercover investigation to uncover the rots in Ghana football.

READ MORE: Video -Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas expose on Ghana football

The exposé captured the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi, among many other officials of the football governing body in Ghana and match officials who influence the outcome of games, influence selection of players and divert funds meant for sponsorship, but the likes of JF Mensah and Kweku Eyiah passed the test by rejecting the monies given them as bribes

However, Linear Addy couldn’t resist when a Tiger Eye PI agent posed himself as a team official and gave the chairperson of the Black Queens GHC3,00 when discharging her duties as a Match Commissioner.

She is the only woman on powerful GFA Executive Committee, which is the highest decision making body of the Ghana Football Association.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé
Football: Hazard hones World Cup form in 3-0 friendly win over Egypt Football Hazard hones World Cup form in 3-0 friendly win over Egypt
Bribe: How referee Samuel Suka took a goat for that late Hearts penalty in Super Clash Bribe How referee Samuel Suka took a goat for that late Hearts penalty in Super Clash
Number 12: How Kwesi Nyantakyi created a company to get his cut in a $15m GPL sponsorship deal Number 12 How Kwesi Nyantakyi created a company to get his cut in a $15m GPL sponsorship deal
Social Media Reaction: Check out what Ghanaians are saying on Twitter about Anas’ ‘Numer 12’ premiere Social Media Reaction Check out what Ghanaians are saying on Twitter about Anas’ ‘Numer 12’ premiere
Football: Southgate won't walk England off in Russia despite racism fears Football Southgate won't walk England off in Russia despite racism fears

Recommended Videos

Video: Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé
Anas Expose 12: Kufuor close to tears after watching excerpts of number 12 Anas Expose 12 Kufuor close to tears after watching excerpts of number 12
Anas Expose 12: Eddie Doku captured taking bribe in Anas expose Anas Expose 12 Eddie Doku captured taking bribe in Anas expose



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
4 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches...bullet
5 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun of Ghana not being at the World Cupbullet
6 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew...bullet
7 Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera...bullet
8 International Friendly Here is the time Ghana will face...bullet
9 #Number 12 These two top GFA members rejected bribes in...bullet
10 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
8 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Ending on a high? No decision has been made on Antonio Conte's future more than two weeks after winning the FA Cup
Football Abramovich, Conte uncertainty clouds Chelsea future
Russia 2018 Best XI players missing 2018 FIFA World Cup
Kweku Baako
#Number12 17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako
Anas number 12 expose Did Ghana lose to Portugal in the World Cup on purpose?