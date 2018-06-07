The only woman on the GFA Exco received GHC 300 as bribe

news

Highly respected Linear Addy has dented her image as he couldn’t reject a bribe of GHC300 that was presented to her by Tiger Eye PI.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger PI premiered the much-awaited undercover investigation to uncover the rots in Ghana football.

The exposé captured the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi, among many other officials of the football governing body in Ghana and match officials who influence the outcome of games, influence selection of players and divert funds meant for sponsorship, but the likes of JF Mensah and Kweku Eyiah passed the test by rejecting the monies given them as bribes

However, Linear Addy couldn’t resist when a Tiger Eye PI agent posed himself as a team official and gave the chairperson of the Black Queens GHC3,00 when discharging her duties as a Match Commissioner.

She is the only woman on powerful GFA Executive Committee, which is the highest decision making body of the Ghana Football Association.