Home > News > Local >

Kwesi Nyantakyi can be a free man - Captain Smart


#Number12 Kwesi Nyantakyi can be a free man - Captain Smart

Smart who was a guest on TV Africa’s Breakfast Live told the host, Nikki Samonas that “legally, I don’t think anybody can get Kwasi Nyantakyi.”

  • Published:
Captain Smart play

Captain Smart
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Controversial on-air personality with Accra based radio station, Adom FM, Captain Smart has opined that the ongoing controversy facing embattled GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi might end up in the latter walking free as he doesn’t see anything legally implicating the GFA boss of corruption.

Smart who was a guest on TV Africa’s Breakfast Live told the host, Nikki Samonas that “legally, I don’t think anybody can get Kwesi Nyantakyi.”

“I am not a lawyer but the man says that come and do business when you’re coming to bring this and we will give it to this person or that person. You should know that he didn’t implicate anybody from what I saw, he just said something that could entice somebody to come and do business.”

He further stated that the only compromising subject was in the conflict of interest was Nyantakyi promised to pay a certain amount of monies through his company in the circumstance of an impending sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League.

play Captain Smart

 

READ MORE: Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over the country' exposé

“The only problem I had with Kwesi was when he said, we will establish a company and you will pay the monies through my company and between 20%-25%, we will share so that there will be peace. What kind of peace is he talking about? Is it the corruptible peace or what type of peace? Again that the money will be paid through his private company which is a conflict of interest.” He added.

It will be recalled that FIFA Council Member, CAF executive member, and GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi has been under-fire alongside other top football officials after the premiere of Anas’ investigative documentary, Number 12.

The documentary exposed bribery, influence peddling and match-fixing in Ghana football.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

#Number12: Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was captured #Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was captured
Dismissal: Korle-Bu CEO Dr Felix Anyah sacked Dismissal Korle-Bu CEO Dr Felix Anyah sacked
Buhari: President chairs valedictory session in honour of Kayode Fayemi Buhari President chairs valedictory session in honour of Kayode Fayemi
In Adamawa: 5, 200 IDPs relocate to Gombe In Adamawa 5, 200 IDPs relocate to Gombe
Bukola Saraki: Senate confirms Zamfara REC nominee after 2 rejections Bukola Saraki Senate confirms Zamfara REC nominee after 2 rejections
Photos: Long queue at AICC as Anas premieres Number 12 Photos Long queue at AICC as Anas premieres Number 12

Recommended Videos

Local News: Sell ‘cocaine’ if you can’t stand economic hardship – Minister Local News Sell ‘cocaine’ if you can’t stand economic hardship – Minister
Local News: Two persons arrested for writing BECE for candidates Local News Two persons arrested for writing BECE for candidates
Local News: Metro TV shut down over tax default Local News Metro TV shut down over tax default



Top Articles

1 #Number12 All is set for premiere of Anas’ investigative filmbullet
2 Number 12 Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposébullet
3 Lynched Soldier Major Mahama’s family thank Akufo-Addo a year after...bullet
4 Street Children AMA begins removing children and beggars off the...bullet
5 Number 12 US wades into Anas brouhaha: calls on gov't to ensure...bullet
6 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
7 Examination Malpractice Two persons arrested for writing...bullet
8 Dismissal Korle-Bu CEO Dr Felix Anyah sackedbullet
9 Photos Long queue at AICC as Anas premieres Number 12bullet
10 Number 12 Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos...bullet

Related Articles

#Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was captured
Dismissal Korle-Bu CEO Dr Felix Anyah sacked
Buhari President chairs valedictory session in honour of Kayode Fayemi
In Adamawa 5, 200 IDPs relocate to Gombe
Bukola Saraki Senate confirms Zamfara REC nominee after 2 rejections
Photos Long queue at AICC as Anas premieres Number 12
#Number12 17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be...bullet

Local

Kweku Baako
#Number12 17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako
Galamsey
Protest Small scale miners threaten to hold 'Ku me preko' demonstration against ban
Homosexuals
Homosexuality In Ghana Pentecostal Council to hold prayer meetings against gay rights
National Identification NIA begins issuing Ghana Cards; over 500 cards issued