Kwesi Nyantakyi can be a free man - Captain Smart

Controversial on-air personality with Accra based radio station, Adom FM, Captain Smart has opined that the ongoing controversy facing embattled GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi might end up in the latter walking free as he doesn’t see anything legally implicating the GFA boss of corruption.

Smart who was a guest on TV Africa’s Breakfast Live told the host, Nikki Samonas that “legally, I don’t think anybody can get Kwesi Nyantakyi.”

“I am not a lawyer but the man says that come and do business when you’re coming to bring this and we will give it to this person or that person. You should know that he didn’t implicate anybody from what I saw, he just said something that could entice somebody to come and do business.”

He further stated that the only compromising subject was in the conflict of interest was Nyantakyi promised to pay a certain amount of monies through his company in the circumstance of an impending sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League.

“The only problem I had with Kwesi was when he said, we will establish a company and you will pay the monies through my company and between 20%-25%, we will share so that there will be peace. What kind of peace is he talking about? Is it the corruptible peace or what type of peace? Again that the money will be paid through his private company which is a conflict of interest.” He added.

It will be recalled that FIFA Council Member, CAF executive member, and GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi has been under-fire alongside other top football officials after the premiere of Anas’ investigative documentary, Number 12.

The documentary exposed bribery, influence peddling and match-fixing in Ghana football.