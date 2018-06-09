Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns

news

The Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Football Association has resigned, hours after the FA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, resigned for accepting cash gift in violation of FIFA ethics.

Abdulahi Alhassan was Nyantakyi's main accomplice in an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in which they were captured striking sponsorship deals which could have seen them make $4.5 million from a $14 million sponsorship package for the Ghana Premier League.

In a statement, he said: "I Abdulai Alhassan after a careful reflection on my role and action in the recent Anas Aremeyaw Anas Expose, I have decided to resign as the chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association and an Executive Committee Member of the Ghana Football Association.

"My decision is a result of deliberations I have had between with family and associates.

"I wish to state my interest was to develop Ghana Football which led me to take the supposed investors to the president of the Ghana Football Association.

"I hereby render unqualified apology to my family, friends and the people I was elected to serve and the country at large.

"I also sincerely apologize to Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi and all his sympathizers for being the person who led the supposed investors to him.

"I hope that Ghana Football will get back to its feet from this controversy.

"Thank you."

Nyantakyi on Friday resigned from his job few minutes after FIFA handed him a 90-day ban.

He has been banned from football and football related activities.