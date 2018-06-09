Pulse.com.gh logo
Number12: 5 critical questions Akufo-Addo needs to answer


Number 12 5 critical questions Akufo-Addo needs to answer about Nyantakyi's claims

In the video, Mr Nyantakyi was heard telling Tiger Eye PI undercover reporters who had posed as investors interested in sponsoring the Ghana Premier League that he could help them secure road contracts.

play
On the heels of the premiere of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' investigative piece "Number 12," the former president of the Ghana Football Association was caught on camera making some claims about the president, his family, governance and award of contracts.

He said they'd have to give President Nana Akufo-Addo $5 million, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia $3 million, the roads minister $2 million while he takes $1 million.

The resigned Ghana Football Association president also claimed the president had sold his properties to fund his 2016 election campaign, that the transport ministry is controlled by Mr Kennedy Agyapong and that family members of the president demand five percent cut from awarded contracts because they don't have money.

Nyantakyi's claims leads to several questions that simply must be answered. In no particular order:

1. Has the president created any Ministry for Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central to control because he invested heavily in his 2016 presidential campaign?

2. Is the president in a position to confirm or deny Nyantakyi's claim that his family members demand for five percent of government contracts awarded?

3. Is it true he sold his properties to fund his campaign?

4. Nyantakyi spoke as though it was the norm for investors to offer cash gifts to the President and other top government officials before they can do business in Ghana. Has any investor ever offered him cash or any other gift since he came into office.

5 And finally, will his government pay "NDC contractors" or their monies will "rot" as Nyantakyi puts it?

These are questions that simply have to be answered, preferably under oath.

