Kennedy Agyapong denies saying parliament is “useless”


Kennedy Agyapong denies saying parliament is "useless"

He has been hauled before parliament’s privileges committee after he made the comments following a spat with Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

  • Published:
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has denied saying parliament is “useless.”

He has been hauled before parliament’s privileges committee after he  reportedly made the contemptuous comments following a spat with Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

He’s quoted as saying: “If this House were not useless, they would not have the likes of Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as its leader.”

But speaking on Asempa FM’s “Eko Sii S3n” political show Friday, Agyapong told host Osei Bonsu Amoah that he did make the comments being attributed to him.

 He accused those saying he made the comments as being “diabolic.”

And said his words were parliament has been cheapened because members grant multiple media interviews without supporting their comments with facts.

His spat with the Majority Leader was over his sustained attacks on investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to Agyapong, he respects the Majority Leader but was not afraid of him, and if he [Majority Leader] continues on that tangent, he [Kennedy] will challenge him. “Is this one a contempt, he asked.”

