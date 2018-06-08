Anas slaps Kennedy Agyapong with a GHC25m lawsuit for defamation

news

Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has filed a defamatory suit against the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.

Anas is praying the court to grant him reliefs which include the general damages for libel, as well as aggravated damages arising from the libellous comments published by the Mr Agyepong in the sum of GHC 25,000,000.