Anas’ GH¢25m suit is peanuts; we’ll meet in court – Ken Agyapong brags


The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong said Anas’ financial request in his suit shows how cheap he [Anas] is.

play
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has said that the GH¢25m damages Anas is demanding in court for defamation is a peanut.

In an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, the NPP firebrand said Anas’ request shows how cheap he [Anas] is.

The Assin Central MP said he is optimistic he will win the case because of his incontrovertible evidence against Anas.

“Is Anas human than anyone? I will face him in court with my evidence. Why is he running to court? He should be ashamed of himself.”

“GH¢25m is peanut to me; I’m not bragging. Anas is nobody and I will shock him. The suit does not put fear in me,” he added.

The NPP firebrand has been attacking Anas in the lead-up to the premiere of his investigative piece #Number12. The investigative documentary focused on the corrupt practices in the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He described Anas as very corrupt, alleging that he was fond of taking bribes to exempt some persons he captures in his investigative films.

This caused Anas to file a defamatory suit against Kennedy Agyapong.

Anas is praying the court to grant him reliefs which include the general damages for libel, as well as aggravated damages arising from the libelous comments published by the Mr Agyepong in the sum of GHC 25,000,000.

But the MP said Anas cannot use the suit to gag him from exposing him.

“I’m happy he has sued me because I will ensure he shows his face.”

“We have to change things in Ghana; justice for all not justice for Anas. Until he shows his face in court, I will turn this whole country upside down” he added.

Ken Agyapong who is now in China said he was yet to receive the writ of summons to face Anas in court.

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

