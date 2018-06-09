Grusah slams moves by government to "dissolve" GFA

Pulse.com.gh logo
The video, first screened at the Accra International Conference Centre, captured dozens of football officials receiving cash gifts to influence outcomes of matches.

play
Abdul Karim Grusah, popularly called Alhaji Grusah, has skewered moves by the Akufo-Addo administration to "dissolve" the Ghana Football Association.

Cabinet on Thursday agreed to dissolve the association following the premiere of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' investigative piece on football corruption in Ghana.

The video, first screened at the Accra International Conference Centre, captured dozens of football officials receiving cash gifts to influence outcomes of matches.

The former president of the association, Kwesi Nyantakyi was also captured receiving a cash gift of 65,000 from 'investors' as well as scheming to make $4.5 million from a $14 million sponsorship deal for the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking Friday on Accra-based Adom FM, Alhaji Grusah said: “We are a registered association, so government can’t dissolve us just like that."

The owner of Kumasi-based King Faisal footbal club also questioned if the decision was taken because the president was mentioned in the investigative piece.

"If things were going on well at the FA, I wouldn’t have gone to court...I have been speaking about the FA all along and what did government do? Is it because the president was mentioned in the video?” he quizzed.

"You did not take care of your child and now you want to claim possession of him? Show me a government that has had an adviser on sports in its office aside from the Acheampong days” he questioned.

