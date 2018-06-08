Pulse.com.gh logo
Dissolving GFA is illegal - Mahama Ayariga warns


Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah confirmed the dissolution and said all its officers can no longer carry themselves as FA officials.

  • Published:
Mahama Ayariga play

Mahama Ayariga
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Hon. Mahama Ayariga has hinted that the dissolving of the Ghana Football Association by government is illegal.

He said the executive does not have the locus and mandate to make such a decision.

Ayariga, who is also the Chairman of Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee said such a decision might be challenged in court.

“To the extent that there is no constitutional provision vesting government with those powers and there is no act of parliament vesting government with those powers it cannot take those actions,” Mr Ayariga said.

Owing to the fall out by an investigative piece by world acclaimed journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the Presidency announced, yesterday, dissolving of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

Mahama Ayariga play

Mahama Ayariga

 

“It has been dissolved with immediate effect”, he said.

Asiamah also added, "When we say the FA is dissolved it means all functions, all activities are all dissolved", he said and also mentioned the indefinite suspension of the Premier League."

However, Ayariga said the decision to dissolve the GFA would have been lawful if the government had sought parliamentary approval.

“They [goverement] would rather have to convince members of the Association to take those actions against their individual members pursuant to their regulations,” he added.

