Four persons arrested for killing 5-year-old boy

Police in the Eastern Region have arrested four persons for allegedly killing a five-year-old child accused of possessing an evil spirit.

The five-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his family due to his failure to walk since birth.

They are the mother of the deceased Adwoa Helena Bempong, 20, grandmother of the deceased Mary Asare, Alex Odame,26, and Alex Amofah,48, who assisted in the burial of the child.

The father of the deceased, said to be the prime suspect, is on the run.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Ebenezer Tetteh, told Accra-based Citi FM that superstition led to the killing of the child.

"The allegation being peddled around is that the child was killed because he was finding it difficult walking. He is five years as the information says; they expected that such a child will walk," he said.

He added:"There is this superstition that such babies are from the other world, so these are the things that led to the killing of the boy."