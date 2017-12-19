Home > News > Local >

Freed Major Mahama 'killers' demand compensation


Freed Major Mahama 'killers' demand compensation

The 8 discharged suspects are demanding compensation from the state for the wrongful accusations levelled against them.

  • Published:
Major Mahama play

Major Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Accra District Court has on Tuesday (December 19, 2017) discharged 8 suspects linked to the lynching of Major Mahama.

The court freed them on the grounds that there was lack of evidence against them.

However, the 8 discharged suspects are demanding compensation from the state for the wrongful accusations levelled against them.

READ ALSO: Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1 students – Police

The lawyer of the 8, Bernard Shaw argued that his clients have been through intolerable trauma and anguish since their arrest in May 2017, hence their demand.

He also accused the prosecution of doing a shoddy job by responding to public sentiments after reports of the lynching of the late military officer.

The 8 who were discharged were among 14 persons facing trial on charges of murder.

However, the Attorney General requested the release of the 8 due to lack evidence against them.

READ ALSO: Court rejects plea by State to release 6 Major Mahama 'killers'

Captain Maxwell Mahama of the 5 Battalion of Infantry at Burma Camp in Accra who was on detachment duties at Diaso in the Central Region was lynched to death by the youth of the town.

The officer was on operational duties at the Alaska C&G Mining Company at Amenase Forest, near Diaso in the Central Region.

He was said to be jogging when some residents accused him of being part of a robbery gang that stormed Denkyira-Obuasi the previous day. Other reports say the assemblyman of the area organised some youth in the town to beat him to death.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Christmas: Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region Christmas Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region
Horrific: Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter
Lynched Soldier: Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband
Northern Region: Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic Northern Region Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic
Unprotected Sex: Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017
Allowance Restoration: Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances

Recommended Videos

GP: Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked
Cop Lynched: Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation
Development: Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo says Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo says



Top Articles

1 Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowancesbullet
2 Inhumane Act 4 boys gang rape teenage girlbullet
3 Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husbandbullet
4 Bantama Gang-rape Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1 students – Policebullet
5 Gang-rape Three gang-rape suspects to spend X-mas in police cellbullet
6 Prostitution The sad story of 17yr old who sleeps with over 10...bullet
7 RIP Former NDC MP Nii Nortey Dua diesbullet
8 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections...bullet
9 GJA Awards 2016 Sefa Kayi gets 3 bedroom house, SUV and...bullet
10 Road Crash Scores injured in grisly Tumu road accident...bullet

Top Videos

1 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
2 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
3 GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leakedbullet
4 Vandals ! University of Ghana student stabbed severally by matebullet
5 Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo saysbullet
6 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000 gold necklacebullet
7 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
8 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
9 Video I know people at the presidency who are...bullet
10 Immorality Ghana will not be pressurised to legalise...bullet

Local

Intoxicating Liquor We'll name pastors, journalists who booze - Drunkards Association
Christmas Is Here Kumasi City Mall partners Rent Air in special charitable drive!
Bantama Gang-rape Flog rape suspects in public – Asokwa MP
Christmas Business X-mas fever grips nation as food price surges