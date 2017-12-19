Freed Major Mahama 'killers' demand compensation

news

An Accra District Court has on Tuesday (December 19, 2017) discharged 8 suspects linked to the lynching of Major Mahama.

The court freed them on the grounds that there was lack of evidence against them.

However, the 8 discharged suspects are demanding compensation from the state for the wrongful accusations levelled against them.

READ ALSO: Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1 students – Police

The lawyer of the 8, Bernard Shaw argued that his clients have been through intolerable trauma and anguish since their arrest in May 2017, hence their demand.

He also accused the prosecution of doing a shoddy job by responding to public sentiments after reports of the lynching of the late military officer.

The 8 who were discharged were among 14 persons facing trial on charges of murder.

However, the Attorney General requested the release of the 8 due to lack evidence against them.

READ ALSO: Court rejects plea by State to release 6 Major Mahama 'killers'

Captain Maxwell Mahama of the 5 Battalion of Infantry at Burma Camp in Accra who was on detachment duties at Diaso in the Central Region was lynched to death by the youth of the town.

The officer was on operational duties at the Alaska C&G Mining Company at Amenase Forest, near Diaso in the Central Region.

He was said to be jogging when some residents accused him of being part of a robbery gang that stormed Denkyira-Obuasi the previous day. Other reports say the assemblyman of the area organised some youth in the town to beat him to death.