Bantama Gang-rape :  Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1 students – Police

The Police has disclosed that the three suspects arrested over the gang-rape video that has gone viral, are Junior High School and Senior High School students.

At a media briefing in Kumasi in the Public Relations Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Juliana Obeng confirmed the arrest and said the incident happened Bantama.

“The command has arrested 3 suspects. The arrest of these suspects was made on Saturday, 16th December 2017 at their various homes at Bantama. The three suspects and their 4 accomplices who are currently at large are all students….Two of the 3 arrested are in SHS 1 and the other in JHS 3.”

However, the police is not ready to disclose the ages of the teenagers.

ASP Juliana Obeng said the police had identified 4 accomplices who are currently at large.

“All three suspects are currently in police custody assisting in police investigations, while efforts are being made to arrest the other 4.”

In a video circulating on social media, 5 young men were seen forcibly having sex with a teenage girl.

The young men are seen taking turns to rape the teenager.

After the video went viral on social media the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ashanti Regional Police Command has invited the 18-year old victim to assist in investigations.

Sources indicate that the 18-year-old girl is currently at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital undergoing a medical examination.

Meanwhile, the National Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has indicated that they have taken the matter seriously and will investigate it.

A statement issued by the CID called on the general public to stop sharing the video on social media.

“Anybody with any relevant information should personally report to the Cyber Crime Unit of the CID Headquarters for further action,” it added.

When did the incident happen?

According to the Police, they arrested the suspects on Saturday, two days before the video went viral on social media.

This indicates that the Police got wind of the crime but had shielded it from the public.

It is however unclear when the actual incident happened and how the video went viral.