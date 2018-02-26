Home > News > Local >

Gas explosion hits Bolga


Tragedy Gas explosion in Bolga

Narrating the incident, eyewitnesses said they heard a loud and explosive noise from the area and saw smoke coming from the roof of one of the particular shops in the area.

A gas explosion that hit Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional Capital, has left several shops burnt to ashes.

Fortunately, no human casualty has been reported from the explosion.

Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service were on hand to put out the raging fire however nothing was left from all the shops that were affected.

"The dryness of the materials used for constructing the shops, the wind direction and the gas emitted from the exploded cylinders caused the fire to spread very fast", witnesses said.

Shop owners said they had lost goods worth several thousands of Ghana cedis and would find it difficult to bounce back into business, if no help came in as soon as possible.

The Fire Service have started investigations into the incident.

