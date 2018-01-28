Ghana police to pray against killing of officers

news

The Religious Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service is to hold a a special prayer session in all police churches across the country for the safety and divine protection of the leadership and officers of the service.

"I humbly write to invite member of the Police Management Board (POMB) for a prayer session to be held in all police churches across the country for the safety and divine protection of the leadership and officers of the service," a statement sighted by Pulse.com.gh and signed by ACP V. Rev. Fr George Arthur, has said.

The statement said the prayer session has become necessary and imperative "considering the recent spate of adversarial killings of serving officers."

"Much as the Police Administration is putting in together resources, expertise knowledge, experiences and the appropriate mechanism in place to avert future occurrences, it behoves on us the clergy of the service to beseech divine protection for all service officers," the statement acknowledged.

So far, 4 serving police officers have been killed in line of duty in 2018.

They are Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, General Lance Corporal Danso Animon, Inspector Adolph Mutse and Constable Prosper Ashinyo.

In the last four years, 48 cops have been killed in line of duty.