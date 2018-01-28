Home > News > Local >

Ghana police to pray against killing of officers


Divine Protection Ghana police to pray against killing of officers

The statement said the prayer session has become necessary and imperative "considering the recent spate of adversarial killings of serving officers."

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Religious Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service is to hold a a special prayer session in all police churches across the country for the safety and divine protection of the leadership and officers of the service.

READ MORE: Kasoa police arrest 3 men over sale of guns to criminals

"I humbly write to invite member of the Police Management Board (POMB) for a prayer session to be held in all police churches across the country for the safety and divine protection of the leadership and officers of the service," a statement sighted by Pulse.com.gh and signed by ACP V. Rev. Fr George Arthur, has said.

play

play

 

The statement said the prayer session has become necessary and imperative "considering the recent spate of adversarial killings of serving officers."

"Much as the Police Administration is putting in together resources, expertise knowledge, experiences and the appropriate mechanism in place to avert future occurrences, it behoves on us the clergy of the service to beseech divine protection for all service officers," the statement acknowledged.

So far, 4 serving police officers have been killed in line of duty in 2018.

READ MORE: Police arrest 2 escapees and 3 accomplices in connection with Kwabenya jailbreak

They are Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, General Lance Corporal Danso Animon, Inspector Adolph Mutse and Constable Prosper Ashinyo.

In the last four years, 48 cops have been killed in line of duty.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Keep Ghana Clean: Court imposes heavy fines on Asahiman traders for poor sanitation Keep Ghana Clean Court imposes heavy fines on Asahiman traders for poor sanitation
Payday: Trainee nurses paid two months allowance arrears Payday Trainee nurses paid two months allowance arrears
Aviation: Ghanaians on British Airways flight forced to disembark Aviation Ghanaians on British Airways flight forced to disembark
Crime: All five Kwabenya police station attackers arrested Crime All five Kwabenya police station attackers arrested
Video: Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
In Kwabenya: Residents attack police for preventing them to lynch robbery suspects In Kwabenya Residents attack police for preventing them to lynch robbery suspects

Recommended Videos

Video: Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Health File: 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017
Local News: Electricity tariffs reduced by 14% for non-residential users Local News Electricity tariffs reduced by 14% for non-residential users



Top Articles

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 Tragedy Nurse, patient killed in ambulance accidentbullet
3 Kwabenya Incident Jailbreak: another escapee arrestedbullet
4 Crime All five Kwabenya police station attackers arrestedbullet
5 Aviation Ghanaians on British Airways flight forced to disembarkbullet
6 In Western Region 4 feared dead as tipper truck crashes into...bullet
7 In Kwabenya Residents attack police for preventing them to...bullet
8 Video Bawumia and Samira spotted strolling in Londonbullet
9 Crime Police arrest 2 escapees and 3 accomplices in...bullet
10 Sad News 10 people died, several others injured in...bullet

Related Articles

Keep Ghana Clean Court imposes heavy fines on Asahiman traders for poor sanitation
Crime All five Kwabenya police station attackers arrested
In Kwabenya Residents attack police for preventing them to lynch robbery suspects
Kwabenya Incident Jailbreak: another escapee arrested
Crime Kasoa police arrest 3 men over sale of guns to criminals
In Western Region 4 feared dead as tipper truck crashes into ambulance
Using Water This is why your taps might not be flowing this dry season
Crime Police arrest 2 escapees and 3 accomplices in connection with Kwabenya jailbreak
Eastern Region 9 killed, 20 more injured in gory accident at Teacher Mante
Narcotics NACOB impounds 5 tonnes of cannabis worth half a million

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
3 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
4 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
5 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary...bullet
6 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow...bullet
7 Bugs On A Plane British airways warned by Ghana's aviation...bullet
8 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
9 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen...bullet
10 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet

Local

Crime Kasoa police arrest 3 men over sale of guns to criminals
Registering Names Parliament summons Local Gov’t Minister over blacklisting of names
Using Water This is why your taps might not be flowing this dry season
Registering Names Occupy Ghana to sue Births and Deaths over blacklisted names