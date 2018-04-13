Ghanaian develops app for easy purchase of electricity

news

The plight of Ghanaians who usually go through a lot of stress to purchase electricity could soon cease following the introduction of an app to make things easy.

A young Ghanaian called Kane Mani has developed an app which allows electricity consumers to make purchases from the comfort of their homes.

READ ALSO: Court: 14 Major Mahama 'killers' plead not guilty

Customers will no longer have to join long queues or struggle during the rush hours in purchasing electricity thanks to the app.

The ‘E-prepaid’ as it is called allows you to purchase electricity just by logging onto the said app.

It works by facilitating the purchase of power between the client and the vendors without the client having to necessarily go the vending point.

Explaining what motivated him to design such an app, Mr. Mani said he is touched whenever he sees customers going through a lot of struggles just to purchase electricity.

He narrated his own situation where he once had to walk all the way from Ajiriganor to American House in East Legon just to purchase electricity.

READ ALSO: Accountability: Oil funded projects in three Northern Regions do not exist – PIAC

“After that day, it occurred to me that if I had this problem then others might too,” he said in an exclusive interview with Joy News.

“This allows you to purchase the units any time of the day or night, no worrying about whether or not the vendors have closed,” he added.

He revealed that he and the co-founder of the app dropped out of college in order to make this initiative a success.

According to him, he and his team are making a lot of money from the app which has so far been accepted by many Ghanaians.

He, however, pointed out that the app is not a subsidiary of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Watch how the “E-prepaid” works here: