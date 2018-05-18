Home > News > Local >

Ghanaians adjudged as the hardest-working immigrants in the US


Performance Ghanaians adjudged as the hardest-working immigrants in the US

Ghana is closely followed by Bulgaria with 74.2 %, while other African countries like Kenya and Ethiopia also made up the top 5.

  • Published:
Ghanaians Immigrants play

Ghanaians Immigrants
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Flowery tales of the exploits of Ghanaians in the diaspora flood the media on a regular basis. In different fields abroad, there is news of Ghanaians excelling everyday.

It is, therefore, not surprising that Ghanaian workers in the United States of American have been adjudged as the most hardworking immigrants in the Union.

From a report on the efficiency of immigrants sighted by Pulse, Ghana tops the civilian-employment ratio index by 75,2 %.

READ ALSO: Thank Nana Addo for fixing NDC mess - NPP Vice Chairperson hopeful

The data, which was released by the U.S Census Bureau, means that more Ghanaians are gainfully employed and excelling in their different fields than any other set of immigrants in the US.

Ghana is closely followed by Bulgaria with 74.2 %, while other African countries like Kenya and Ethiopia also made up the top 5.

Interestingly, Africa's most populous nation Nigeria ranked 8th on the index with 71%.

Check out the ranking of the numerous countries below

Immigration Index play

Immigration Index
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

EFCC: Court refuses to unfreeze Shagaya’s N1.9bn account EFCC Court refuses to unfreeze Shagaya’s N1.9bn account
In Ile-Ife: Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace In Ile-Ife Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
NAFDAC: CPC commends agency for checking codeine abuse NAFDAC CPC commends agency for checking codeine abuse
Education: Western Region embraces GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz Education Western Region embraces GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz
Ebola: Congo Health Ministry warns of “new phase” in outbreak after first urban case Ebola Congo Health Ministry warns of “new phase” in outbreak after first urban case
Ebola: MSF to open 3 additional treatment centres in DRC to fight ongoing outbreak Ebola MSF to open 3 additional treatment centres in DRC to fight ongoing outbreak

Recommended Videos

Local News: Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale Local News Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale
NABCO: 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps NABCO 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps
Local News: Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence Local News Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence



Top Articles

1 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
4 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
5 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects in...bullet
6 Justice Six Kwabenya cell breakers freedbullet
7 Tragedy One killed in Alavanyo shootingbullet
8 Caution Genetically modified foods increase cancer risks -...bullet
9 In Nasarawa Army arrests suspected militia spiritual headbullet
10 Illegal Migrants Over 450 Ghanaians rescued from Libyabullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

FEC approves $995m, 15.4bn for 2 road projects
Buhari FEC approves $995m, 15.4bn for 2 road projects
Anas Aremeyaw Anas
Anas Expose Kweku Baako reveals that “prominent” lawyer tried bribing Anas
Anas Exposé Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and integrities – Baako
Prostitutes arrested (File photo)
Sex Job 35 suspected commercial sex workers arrested at Kasoa