National First Vice Chairperson hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Lawyer Vida Agyekum Acheampong has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is busy fixing the mess and rot bequeathed to him by former President John Mahama.

She said Mahama should give thanks to Nana Addo for solving the mess he created.

Her response comes after Mahama addressing NDC members who joined in the unity walk in Wa in the Upper West Region accused Nana Addo as 'super incompetent'.

He also accused him of running his government with family and friends and advised him to go for Obinim's sticker to help him manage the affairs of the state.

Lawyer Vida Agyekum Acheampong in an interview with Kumasi-based Abusua FM after meeting TESCON executives in the Ashanti Region said Mahama describing Nana Addo administration as 'super incompetent' is unfortunate.

She said Nana Addo in less than 2 years has done massive work than the 8 years of the NDC.

She stated: "It is very unfortunate for former president Mahama to describe Akufo- Addo’s government as super incompetent. NDC government when in power messed Ghanaians economy. Akufo-Addo’s government less than 2 years in power has implemented good policy to transform former president Mahama mess. Free SHS, One-District-One- Factory, Nation Builders’ Corps, Planting for Food and Jobs are policies saving Ghanaians from hardship and creating billions of jobs for Ghanaians."