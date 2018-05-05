Home > News > Local >

God hates free SHS -Prophet Badu Kobi


God hates free SHS -Prophet Badu Kobi

According to him, anything free does not allow people to think and work for themselves.

  Published:
play Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi and President Akufo-Addo
Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Head Pastor and Founder of Glorious Wave Church International, has slammed the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

He even suggested that God hates free things, nothing that "God did not create us for free things."

President Nana Akufo-Addo's critic made the comments in an interview with Kofi TV.

He said: “One thing I really hate is the Free SHS. Anything free doesn’t change people. Look at the end of countries that did free things, they did not become productive."

He added: "God did not create us for free things. He created us to earn and do what we want with what we gain. And the government is going to feed and take care of my child? With what?

"Any free thing doesn’t give you room to think. It doesn’t give you room to be productive."

