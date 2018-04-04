Home > News > Local >

Nana Addo conferred with 'OseadeɛyƆ' title


Nana Addo conferred with 'OseadeɛyƆ' title for honouring campaign promises

The group said they deemed the President befitting of the honour for his aptitude in fulfilling his campaign promises.

The leadership and members of the Adanwomase Kente Weavers and Sellers Association have conferred on President Akufo-Addo the title of “OseadeɛYɔ”.



The event took place at a brief ceremony Tuesday, when a delegation of Chiefs and Elders of Adanwomase, and the leadership and members of Adanwomase Kente Weavers Association paid a courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House, in Accra. 

play

 

The group said President Akufo-Addo has so far dome well to honour the major campaign promises he made in the lead up to the 2016 elections, that is, the Free SHS Policy, the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the restoration of the nursing and teaching training allowances.

Spokesperson for the delegation said: “The Adanwomase Kente Weavers and Sellers Association are here today to present a specially woven Kente cloth, which we call ‘OseadeɛyƆ Akufo-Addo’, in honour of the three major political campaign promises fulfilled; namely the Free Senior High School policy, the restoration of teaching and nursing trainee allowances, and for establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor.”

He added: “This flagship educational policy has brought huge relief to parents, guardians and students across the country.

"We have the conviction that the policy will go a long way to ensure that students will have broader access to quality education which will guarantee for them, a better and more secure future.” 

On his part, President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude for the honour done him, whiles commending the Kente Weaving Industry in Ghana for its contribution to our national culture and identity.

He added that his government will do its best to ensure that all of their campaign promises are honoured by the end of their four-year tenure.

